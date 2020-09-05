Advertisement

‘Worst Derby Ever’: A T-shirt slogan sums up 2020 woes

Kentucky Derby entry Tiz the Law runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5th.
Kentucky Derby entry Tiz the Law runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5th.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

The 146th Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race, usually in May, is four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still no fans are allowed, so the fabled racetrack is mostly quiet. Multiple groups, including armed militias, are planning protests and counterprotests in the streets outside over police killings of unarmed Black Americans.

The Derby is unfolding in the hometown of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant in the middle of the night. Demonstrators here have been protesting downtown for more than 100 days, calling for the officers involved to be prosecuted and the policing system dismantled.

As the first race started Saturday morning, a group of self-described “patriots” marched through downtown as a counterprotest, many carrying assault rifles and campaign flags for President Donald Trump.

Several other groups are planning to march to the track Saturday afternoon before the marquee race is run, including an armed Black militia. The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is anticipating large-scale demonstrations near the track.

Wanda Martin lives across from the backside of Churchill Downs. Usually her lawn is a party, with food and music and dancing. Friends come from all over the county to visit. Martin grew up in the horse racing business. She worked for trainers, feeding and caring for the racehorses.

It is usually her favorite week of the year. She always sells T-shirts with sayings like “Talk Derby to me” and “Go Baby Go.”

The only thing she could come up with to put on her shirts this year was “2020 Worst Derby Ever.”

She hung them from a clothesline across the front of her lawn.

“We’ve had some good times,” she said. “This is just not Derby. I know it’s for our protection, but it’s not like Derby at all.”

Martin said she isn’t worried about the large-scale demonstrations planned for the neighborhood.

A few hours before the race, the street was filled with police officers, who were responding to a domestic situation in a house adjacent to the racetrack, unrelated to the protests. A man barricaded himself in his house, and police briefly closed the gates as they tried to coax him out.

Martin said it was just one more thing on a list of frustrations this year.

She knows she’s not the only one who feels that way. She’s sold 15 of her shirts.

“It’s true,” she said. “Worst derby ever.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee Vols cancel practice after 44 players were unavailable

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Vols canceled their practice Saturday after 44 players were unavailable, WREG reported.

News

Former Vol QB Josh Dobbs cut by Jacksonville Jaguars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

News

Nationwide dog foods recalled over high levels of mold by-product

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunshine Mills has issued a recall of three of its dog food products due to high levels of Aflatoxin.

Sports

Former Vol Jauan Jennings waived from San Francisco 49ers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Volunteer Jauan Jennings announces he has been waived from the NFL San Francisco 49ers Saturday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 162,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

National

4-year-old girl killed during unsolved drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, officers say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victim, Ivorie Combs, 4, was in a vehicle with family when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire.

News

Knoxville woman charged with carjacking, forcing driver to transport her to commit crimes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Knoxville woman was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle on Magnolia Avenue, then forcing the driver to transport her to do drugs and commit crimes.

National Politics

Let the voting begin! First mail-in ballots sent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
On Friday, voters started getting presidential ballots.

News

No injuries in White Pine mobile home fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The White Pine Fire Department said no one was hurt in a mobile home Saturday.

Politics Headlines

Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, Harris will travel to Milwaukee on her first traditional campaign trip. Biden’s campaign hasn’t yet said what she plans to do in the critical swing state.