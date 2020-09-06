A beautiful weekend continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dry weather stays with us this Sunday afternoon as we reach the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another beautiful day is in store for us this afternoon with low humidity levels and hard to find a rain drop. We’re going to have high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

Tonight we’re staying clear with a nice comfortable evening and then a nice refreshing start to the day on Monday at 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re staying dry and sunny into our Monday with a high temperature for labor day around 89, but lower humidity makes it feel nice and pleasant.

If you’re boating on Monday, look for light winds and smooth waters on area lakes. A light NE wind at 0-5 mph.

Storms are back for the second half of next week. There’s a VERY LIMITED chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, mostly at the tip-tops of the Smoky Mountains. Wednesday’s storm complex is primarily in Middle and West Tennessee. We could get some late evening storms west of Interstate 75, but Thursday’s rain coverage looks slightly more widespread.

