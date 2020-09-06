Advertisement

Anita Hill says she will vote for Joe Biden despite longtime criticism

By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 30 years after Anita Hill testified before a now-infamous Senate Judiciary hearing led by Joe Biden, she says she wants the Democratic presidential candidate to get elected this November.

Hill testified in 1991 before the Senate Judiciary Committee that then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. Biden chaired that all-male committee, which questioned her character, and came off to many as not taking Hill seriously.

But between Biden and President Donald Trump, Hill says she picks Biden.

“My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him,” said Hill about Biden in an interview with CNN’s Gloria Borger.

Biden also talked to Borger about his role in confirming Thomas to the Supreme Court, despite Hill’s claims of sexual harassment when she worked for him at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Thomas vehemently denied the accusations.

“I have apologized to Anita Hill. I wish I could have done better for her. The truth is I believed her, and I believed he should not be in the court,” Biden said.

Just weeks before Biden launched his campaign for president in early 2019, Hill got an apology phone call from him, which she has called “unsatisfying.”

“He didn’t take responsibility. He didn’t hold himself accountable in any way, except that he was sorry that I felt I wasn’t treated fairly,” Hill said.

But Hill says she’s been watching the 2020 presidential race closely, and Biden seems to be taking more responsibility now. For her, that’s enough.

“This is not just about me. It’s not just about Joe Biden. It’s about millions of people in this country and around the world that we can be a model for, and I would love to be a part of that. If it means voting for Joe Biden, so be it,” Hill said.

Hill and Biden spoke to Borger for a CNN special report called “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey,” which airs Monday on the news network.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Labor Day weekend heat in California could lead to health risks, fires

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The National Weather Service says in some areas of the state, temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees hotter than is typical for early September.

National

Hill, Biden discuss impact of Justice Thomas' Supreme Court nomination hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
In 1991, Hill testified before an all-male Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Biden, that Thomas had sexually harassed her. The commitee questioned her character and came off to many as not taking her seriously.

National

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home.

News

TWRA investigating fatal boat crash on Watts Bar Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a fatal boat crash on Watts Bar Lake that left one dead, two injured Saturday night.

Latest News

News

East Tennesseans spending the holiday weekend outside

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Labor Day weekend, considered the last weekend of summer, means many people getting outside and spending time together. Reporter Abby Kousouris found folks enjoying the nice weather today by the Tennessee River.

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

WVLT

Quiet through the middle of next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are low through the middle of next week

News

Kicking into the wind - recruiting in the age of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bryson Flynn is one of the top kickers in the state of Tennessee’s class of 2021, but is quickly learning how difficult it is for a specialist to get noticed by coaches during a global pandemic.

News

Keeneland looks to Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby ahead of Fall opening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s Derby Day in the Commonwealth, but without the usual crowds and fanfare. Many celebrated in Lexington with drive-up betting at Keeneland.

News

Paralyzed cat found with bullet wounds finds promising future

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A paralyzed cat found in bad shape finds a promising future.