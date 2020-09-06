Advertisement

Authentic wins Ky. Derby, gives Baffert tying 6th victory

Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other.

He kicked away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and gave Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory on Saturday after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch.

Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who earned his third Derby victory.

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.

