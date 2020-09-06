Cedar Bluff Middle School moving to virtual learning for five days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Knox County Schools, Cedar Bluff Middle School will be moving to virtual learning starting Sept. 8.

Officials said it is expected to last five school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday Sept. 15, unless otherwise notified.

“This decision is based on the district’s metric of substitute availability. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” said KCS in a Tweet.

KCS said it is seeking substitute teachers. If interested in teaching visit the KCS website here.

