East Tennesseans spending the holiday weekend outside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Labor Day weekend, considered the last weekend of summer, means many people getting outside and spending time together. Reporter Abby Kousouris found folks enjoying the nice weather today by the Tennessee River.

It’s Labor Day weekend in East Tennessee. the sun is shining, and people like James Gonzalez are getting outside.

“On the weekends spending time with my friends and my family. There’s plenty of stuff that you can do outdoors if you’re biking you can go or you can go on a boat, go for a walk, there’s lots of stuff you can do swimming it’s always good to be outside,” said Gonzalez.

Runner Ken Kinnear is getting in a four-mile run while visiting his family.

“Travel has been disrupted for so long that the ability to get into a car and drive all the way to Tulsa Oklahoma to Knoxville to get to see your family just means a lot to us,” said Kinnear.

They’ve pushed off trips, but this one is special.

“My son and my daughter-in-law live here. We are here in Knoxville to celebrate the first birthday of our granddaughter Amelia. We’re looking forward to spending the day with her and watching her eat birthday cake and open presents,” said Kinnear.

Not physical labor, but a test of patience Edward Teft said while catching fish.

“I wanted to fish for carp for a while and I finally got around to it,” said Teft.

Teft said he is taking some time during Labor Day weekend to find a new fishing spot in downtown Knoxville.

“Fishing is one of the plans and then tomorrow, on Sunday afternoon, we’re hoping to have a baptism for the other part of the day. It’s not rushed so we have more time to enjoy the weekend,” said Teft.

East Tennesseans are planning on some outside fun this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.