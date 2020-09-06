Great Labor Day forecast, late-week storm delayed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great looking dry weather - with a noticeable bump in temperatures and humidity - is here Labor Day and Tuesday.

A few mountain-top showers migrate over from NC to TN Wednesday and Thursday.

The big storm system this week is much delayed now; it shouldn’t really reach us until next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are some HUGE changes in the forecast, but they’re far off. So you’ll have to keep reading.

After a simply incredible first two thirds of the holiday weekend, we’re not quite as cool Monday morning. It’s still pleasant, and there will likely be some fog nearby to the Tennessee River. But we don’t think you’ll need much of a jacket for warmth. That was not the case Sunday morning!

Monday afternoon cranks the heat up several degrees above the weekend, and now well above the early Septmeber average high. We’ll top out just shy of 90 degrees.

Tuesday is more of the same. We don’t anticipate any rain whatsoever, even in the mountains. It’s a little more muggy, though, with a southerly wind bringing moisture up from the Gulf.

Which helps to power some Smokies storms later Wednesday afternoon. These rain pockets move east to west, from the Blue Ridge of NC to ‘our side’ of the Appalanchians.

LOOKING AHEAD

The storm you may have heard about that will bring snow to Colorado and Wyoming, and will eventually swing in cooler weather (but no snow) for us, is considerably delayed. That means big changes from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday is now mostly dry; it’s pretty identical to Wednesday, with temps and the showers placement.

Friday is similarly dry. Now, the storm could speed back up or take a more west-to-east track. Both of those updates could bring rain here Friday, but it’s not in the current cards. The better rain chances from the big storm of the week are now next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.