Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced yesterday it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.

According to the Steelers, Dobbs has been resigned as the teams Quarterback.

We've signed QB Josh Dobbs and S Sean Davis.



To make room on the 53-man roster, we released QB Devlin Hodges and S Curtis Riley.@BordasLaw https://t.co/0oHGp14aqs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2020

Dobbs was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft to a four-year contract before being traded to the Jaguars in 2019.

