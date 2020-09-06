Advertisement

Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced yesterday it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.

According to the Steelers, Dobbs has been resigned as the teams Quarterback.

Dobbs was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft to a four-year contract before being traded to the Jaguars in 2019.

