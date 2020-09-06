Advertisement

Man charged with DUI, driving across wrong lanes of traffic onto Knoxville sidewalk

A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police say he crossed multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.
Collins
Collins(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police said he crossed multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.

Court documents show Drew Collins was taken into custody on September 4 just before 11 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue at Cherry Street.

Collins allegedly drove across the wrong side of the road and onto a sidewalk where he was found to be unconscious behind the wheel.

Emergency responders reportedly found a used needle in Collins’s lap and administered a dose of Narcan to revive him.

Collins was taken to a hospital for treatment before being placed in the Knox County Jail. He faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended and improper lane change.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No more clowning around: Titans get Jadeveon Clowney on defense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.

News

Man found sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru arrested after Loudon County chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One man was taken into custody after police say a pursuit began when he was found asleep behind the wheel while in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

WVLT

A beautiful weekend continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Suspect in 25-year-old cold case arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old homicide has been closed with the arrest of a man in Tennessee.

Latest News

News

Oldest African elephant in North America dies at Memphis Zoo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Memphis Zoo says the oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56.

News

Puppy rescued from Knoxville house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Firefighters rescued a puppy while responding to a house fire on Strawberry Plains Pike just after midnight Sunday morning.

News

Police: Hazard woman arrested on DUI charges, driving stolen SUV

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Hazard woman is behind bars after she was found driving a stolen SUV while intoxicated.

News

Father killed in Watts Bar boat crash identified by TWRA

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a fatal boat crash on Watts Bar Lake that left one dead, two injured Saturday night.

News

East Tennesseans spending the holiday weekend outside

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Labor Day weekend, considered the last weekend of summer, means many people getting outside and spending time together. Reporter Abby Kousouris found folks enjoying the nice weather today by the Tennessee River.

WVLT

Quiet through the middle of next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are low through the middle of next week