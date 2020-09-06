Man charged with DUI, driving across wrong lanes of traffic onto Knoxville sidewalk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police said he crossed multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.

Court documents show Drew Collins was taken into custody on September 4 just before 11 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue at Cherry Street.

Collins allegedly drove across the wrong side of the road and onto a sidewalk where he was found to be unconscious behind the wheel.

Emergency responders reportedly found a used needle in Collins’s lap and administered a dose of Narcan to revive him.

Collins was taken to a hospital for treatment before being placed in the Knox County Jail. He faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended and improper lane change.

