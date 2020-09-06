Man claims ‘voices’ told him to inappropriately touch woman at Knoxville grocery store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks inappropriately while in line at a grocery store.

According to court documents, Austin McMillan was acting in a strange manner while standing in the checkout line at the Food City on Mountain Grove Drive on September 4.

A woman said McMillan walked passed her and “slapped her buttocks” before exiting the store. The victim said she followed the man outside and struck him in the back.

Then, the victim’s husband followed McMillan and called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they said McMillan admitted to touching the woman saying that “voices told him to smack the woman on her buttocks.”

According to records, video evidence corroborated the woman’s story and her young daughter was with her during the incident.

McMillan was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.