Advertisement

Man claims ‘voices’ told him to inappropriately touch woman at Knoxville grocery store

A Knoxville man was arrested after he allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks inappropriately while in line at a grocery store.
Austin McMillan
Austin McMillan(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks inappropriately while in line at a grocery store.

According to court documents, Austin McMillan was acting in a strange manner while standing in the checkout line at the Food City on Mountain Grove Drive on September 4.

A woman said McMillan walked passed her and “slapped her buttocks” before exiting the store. The victim said she followed the man outside and struck him in the back.

Then, the victim’s husband followed McMillan and called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they said McMillan admitted to touching the woman saying that “voices told him to smack the woman on her buttocks.”

According to records, video evidence corroborated the woman’s story and her young daughter was with her during the incident.

McMillan was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nashville mural pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nashville artist painted a mural in South Nashville to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, WKRN reported

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.

News

Man charged with DUI, driving across wrong lanes of traffic onto Knoxville sidewalk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police say he crossed multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.

Latest News

News

No more clowning around: Titans get Jadeveon Clowney on defense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.

News

Man found sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru arrested after Loudon County chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One man was taken into custody after police say a pursuit began when he was found asleep behind the wheel while in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

WVLT

A beautiful weekend continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Suspect in 25-year-old cold case arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old homicide has been closed with the arrest of a man in Tennessee.

News

Oldest African elephant in North America dies at Memphis Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Memphis Zoo says the oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56.

News

Puppy rescued from Knoxville house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Firefighters rescued a puppy while responding to a house fire on Strawberry Plains Pike just after midnight Sunday morning.