Man found sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru arrested after Loudon County chase

One man was taken into custody after police say a pursuit began when he was found asleep behind the wheel while in the McDonald’s drive-thru.
William D. Mann,
William D. Mann,(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was taken into custody after police say a pursuit began when he was found asleep behind the wheel while in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed William D. Mann sleeping in the driver’s seat at the McDonald’s on State Route 72 just after midnight Sunday morning.

When the deputy approached Mann, he allegedly fled the parking lot, leading deputies on a high-speed chase for several miles. Officers were forced to call off the pursuit due to the suspect’s erratic driving.

Approximately eight minutes later, deputies say Mann was spotted on Big Sandy Road. He allegedly began driving backward to evade officers.

Deputies were able to block Mann’s vehicle with their patrol cars. That’s when Mann allegedly rammed a patrol car twice, then got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a short chase.

LCSO said Mann had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit.

Mann was charged with DUI, felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and numerous other traffic violations. He is being held at the Loudon County Detention Center pending bond.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash between Mann and the LCSO Patrol Unit.

