Nashville mural pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) -A Nashville artist painted a mural in South Nashville to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, WKRN reported.

Charles Key said he painted the piece near Fairfield Avenue at Lafayette Street Tuesday.

“This one was on my heart. This guy’s a good guy. Even through his struggle, he was still going out and helping others, and by that example, is the reason why I’m painting him. He is kind of like our black superhero,” said Key.

WKRN reported, Key’s mural portrays King T’Challa in the “Wakanda Forever” pose.

Boseman died August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

