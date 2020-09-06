Advertisement

Nashville mural pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

A Nashville artist painted a mural in South Nashville to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) -A Nashville artist painted a mural in South Nashville to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, WKRN reported.

Charles Key said he painted the piece near Fairfield Avenue at Lafayette Street Tuesday.

“This one was on my heart. This guy’s a good guy. Even through his struggle, he was still going out and helping others, and by that example, is the reason why I’m painting him. He is kind of like our black superhero,” said Key.

WKRN reported, Key’s mural portrays King T’Challa in the “Wakanda Forever” pose.

Boseman died August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKRN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Man claims ‘voices’ told him to inappropriately touch woman at Knoxville grocery store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Knoxville man was arrested after he allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks inappropriately while in line at a grocery store.

Sports

Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.

News

Man charged with DUI, driving across wrong lanes of traffic onto Knoxville sidewalk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police say he crossed multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.

Latest News

News

No more clowning around: Titans get Jadeveon Clowney on defense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.

News

Man found sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru arrested after Loudon County chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One man was taken into custody after police say a pursuit began when he was found asleep behind the wheel while in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

WVLT

A beautiful weekend continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Suspect in 25-year-old cold case arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old homicide has been closed with the arrest of a man in Tennessee.

News

Oldest African elephant in North America dies at Memphis Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Memphis Zoo says the oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56.

News

Puppy rescued from Knoxville house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Firefighters rescued a puppy while responding to a house fire on Strawberry Plains Pike just after midnight Sunday morning.