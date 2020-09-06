Advertisement

No more clowning around: Titans get Jadeveon Clowney on defense

The Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.
Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney(Tony Avelar | AP Images)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.

“When I coached J.D., J.D. was prepared,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “We did a lot with him and put him in a lot of different places to try and have him help us affect the game. And he played extremely hard. … We asked him to do a lot, and he did do a lot for us. I never had an issue with J.D.’s effort on the field.”

According to the Titans website, Clowney has has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons. He was the no. 1 overall pick in 2014.

To read the full announcement click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru arrested after Loudon County chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One man was taken into custody after police say a pursuit began when he was found asleep behind the wheel while in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

WVLT

A beautiful weekend continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Suspect in 25-year-old cold case arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old homicide has been closed with the arrest of a man in Tennessee.

News

Oldest African elephant in North America dies at Memphis Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Memphis Zoo says the oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56.

Latest News

News

Puppy rescued from Knoxville house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Firefighters rescued a puppy while responding to a house fire on Strawberry Plains Pike just after midnight Sunday morning.

News

Father killed in Watts Bar boat crash identified by TWRA

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a fatal boat crash on Watts Bar Lake that left one dead, two injured Saturday night.

News

East Tennesseans spending the holiday weekend outside

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Labor Day weekend, considered the last weekend of summer, means many people getting outside and spending time together. Reporter Abby Kousouris found folks enjoying the nice weather today by the Tennessee River.

WVLT

Quiet through the middle of next week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are low through the middle of next week

News

Kicking into the wind - recruiting in the age of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
Bryson Flynn is one of the top kickers in the state of Tennessee’s class of 2021, but is quickly learning how difficult it is for a specialist to get noticed by coaches during a global pandemic.

News

Keeneland looks to Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby ahead of Fall opening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s Derby Day in the Commonwealth, but without the usual crowds and fanfare. Many celebrated in Lexington with drive-up betting at Keeneland.