No more clowning around: Titans get Jadeveon Clowney on defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.

“When I coached J.D., J.D. was prepared,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “We did a lot with him and put him in a lot of different places to try and have him help us affect the game. And he played extremely hard. … We asked him to do a lot, and he did do a lot for us. I never had an issue with J.D.’s effort on the field.”

According to the Titans website, Clowney has has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons. He was the no. 1 overall pick in 2014.

