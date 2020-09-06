Puppy rescued from Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters rescued a puppy while responding to a house fire on Strawberry Plains Pike just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to a release from Rural Metro Fire Department, heavy fire was coming from the front of the home when crews arrived.

Two people who lived at the home were able to get out safely.

Rural Metro Firefighters were able to rescue a puppy from the house.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

