Advertisement

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81

Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81.
FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis.
FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS Sports) -Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81, according to CBS Sports.

According to CBS Sports, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Brock died Sunday after fighting numerous medical conditions.

Brock played a total of 19 MLB seasons, including 16 seasons with the Cardinals. Brock finished in the top-25 of voting for the National League MVP for six straight seasons, CBS Sports reported.

His MLB career spanned from 1961-1979 and became known as the baseball’s most complete players. He recorded 3,023 career hits and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1985 in his first year of the ballot.

Copyright 2020 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congo the giraffe celebrates 16th birthday at Nashville Zoo

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Nashville Zoo celebrated Congo the giraffe’s 16th birthday Sunday.

WVLT

Great Labor Day forecast, late-week storm delayed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Cedar Bluff Middle School moving to virtual learning for five days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Knox County Schools, Cedar Bluff Middle School will be moving to virtual learning starting Sept. 8.

News

Woman arrested, suspect escapes following Knoxville chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase down Middlebrook Pike Friday.

Latest News

News

Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski dies, according to officials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to city officials, Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski has died.

News

Nashville mural pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nashville artist painted a mural in South Nashville to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, WKRN reported

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Man claims ‘voices’ told him to inappropriately touch woman at Knoxville grocery store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Knoxville man was arrested after he allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks inappropriately while in line at a grocery store.

Sports

Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.

News

Man charged with DUI, driving across wrong lanes of traffic onto Knoxville sidewalk

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police say he crossed multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.