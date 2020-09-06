(CBS Sports) -Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81, according to CBS Sports.

According to CBS Sports, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Brock died Sunday after fighting numerous medical conditions.

Brock played a total of 19 MLB seasons, including 16 seasons with the Cardinals. Brock finished in the top-25 of voting for the National League MVP for six straight seasons, CBS Sports reported.

His MLB career spanned from 1961-1979 and became known as the baseball’s most complete players. He recorded 3,023 career hits and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1985 in his first year of the ballot.

