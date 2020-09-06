Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski dies, according to officials
According to city officials, Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski has died.
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mayor, Ron Palewski. His love for Townsend, and its citizens, will be greatly missed,” said officials in a Facebook post.
The cause of Palewski’s death has not been released.
