Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski dies, according to officials

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to city officials, Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski has died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mayor, Ron Palewski. His love for Townsend, and its citizens, will be greatly missed,” said officials in a Facebook post.

The cause of Palewski’s death has not been released.

