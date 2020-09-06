TWRA investigating fatal boat crash on Watts Bar Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a fatal boat crash on Watts Bar Lake that left one dead, two injured Saturday night.

According to TWRA, a family of three from Hamilton Co. ran aground in a 23 foot Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat before 6:00 p.m.

BOATING FATALITY ON WATTS BAR LAKE Several TWRA Officers responded to a call of a single vessel accident with injuries,... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Officials with the Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced the father, 55, dead at the scene. The mother was life-flighted to UT Medical Center in critical condition. The child was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center and is expected to be released.

TWRA, Roane County EMS, Roane County Fire and Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

According to TWRA, names are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

