Woman arrested, suspect escapes following Knoxville chase

A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase down Middlebrook Pike Friday.
Marty Leann Leird
Marty Leann Leird(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after reportedly leading police on a chase down Middlebrook Pike Friday.

According to court documents, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with Marty Leann Leird and an unidentified driver due to a tail light being out. Police said the vehicle failed to stop.

The pursuing officer reportedly witnessed someone throw a pill bottle from the passenger side window. Then, when the vehicle stopped at an intersection, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officials said, Leird moved over to the driver seat and allegedly continued to flee police.

Records show Leird was later arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, obstructing police, destroying evidence, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and other drug-related offenses.

Leird is being held at the Knox County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

