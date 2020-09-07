1 in 5 Americans unemployed, report says

(WVLT/CBS) - Reports say 11 million people have been rehired as states reopened their economies amid the pandemic, but there are still 11.5 million fewer jobs that existed prior to the pandemic.

CBS reports that currently 28 million workers, about one in five, are drawing unemployment benefits in the U.S.

“The state of the labor market is an F,” said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and the former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor. “We have fewer jobs than we had at any time during the Great Recession. There is no way you could give this economy a passing grade.”

Federal Reserve of Chicago President Charles Evans said in a speech that he doesn’t expect the economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2022.

While the rate of hiring is slowing, the Labor Department reported that unemployment levels fell below 10 percent for the first time since March.

