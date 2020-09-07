A nice calm Labor Day ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few patches of fog this morning, but mostly sunny skies and it’s a bit cool for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a nice refreshing start to the day again on this Labor Day Monday. Some hints of fall with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this morning. Some areas of fog will clear later in the morning.

Through the day today, what a great day to head out and enjoy the lake, the swimming pool or just a relaxing hike in the mountains. Lots of sunshine and slightly higher humidity levels will make the mid to upper 80s feel a bit more mild.

Tonight look for the those clear skies filled with stars and a bright moon. We’ll have a chance to cool down to near 63 once again on Tuesday morning, so some of you who’ve slept in for the holiday weekend may be surprised and need a light jacket.

LOOKING AHEAD

Overall Tuesday will be another calm and warm day. You’ll quickly not need that light jacket as we warm back to near 90 for the afternoon, but thankfully the humidity levels are still lower.

Wednesday we’ll bring back in the chance for a few spotty pop-up storms in the afternoon as humidity starts to creep back up. We’re staying warm as well through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Unfortunately our next big rain maker comes Friday night and into Saturday with the storm chances going up to near 40%. Overnight lows will be back on the warm side and near 70. A reminder that summer is still here for two more weeks.

