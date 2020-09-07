Arby’s now selling meat by the pound

(CNN) -Arby’s announced it will now be selling three of its sliced meats in half-pound and pound packages, CNN reported.

Options include roast turkey, ham and corned beef. They will be available at nine Atlanta-area locations for a limited time.

“It’s not a gimmick. It’s about meeting an unmet need,” Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Schwing told CNN. “We never felt compelled to do it until now because we know we can deliver a high-quality product with a great convenience versus going into a deli or grocery store.”

According CNN, the three meats were chosen based on a customer survey that found people wanted cold cuts rather than meat that needs to be reheated.

The meats will be sliced at the restaurant and cost roughly the same as sliced deli meat at a grocery store, $4.99 for a half pound and $8.99 for one pound.

CNN reported the meats can be ordered through drive-throughs.

