Bell County woman arrested after being found unconscious behind wheel with child in back seat

PINEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested in Bell County Sunday night after the sheriff’s office said they found her “slumped over the steering wheel” while in young child played on a phone in the back seat.

According to a release, a deputy had to yell and beat on the window to wake 32-year-old Sabrina Mills of Flat Lick. Authorities said she had slurred speech and appeared unsteady on her feet when she got out of the car.

And investigation revealed marijuana, meth and used smoking pipes allegedly inside the vehicle.

Mills told the deputy that there were two men with her who were setting up a tent in the woods nearby.

The deputy found 35-year-old Earl Gray of Artemus and 25-year-old Benjamin Rice of Flat Lick. Both were determined to be under the influence of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

All three were taken into custody on charges of public intoxication.

Mills was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said during the booking process she was also found in possession of drugs and was charged with promoting contraband.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the child, awake and alert, was in close proximity to knives and drugs.” The child was handed over to child protective services and placed in the care of a family member.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.