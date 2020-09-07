Busch releases dog beer for man’s best friend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WVLT/WRPI) -Busch has released its first batch of “Dog Brew” beer, an all natural, non-alcoholic product containing only fresh ingredients, according to the company.

WRPI reported, the “beer” contains no alcohol and no hops since they are both toxic for dogs. The brew is made only out of pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs and spices.

The company said the drink can be served cold or room temperature.

Wow, that escalated quickly. Y’all bought our entire first batch of #BuschDogBrew! We’re working on getting it restocked as we speak.



Until then, join our waitlist so you can be first to grab a pack as soon as it’s back! https://t.co/OUDLZBcUWr pic.twitter.com/oe51XJcBcM — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 29, 2020

According to WRPI, Busch says this is not a meal replacement: “Feed your dogs, they love food just as much as you.”

A four-pack of the brew is sold for $10 but ships to all states in the United States.

