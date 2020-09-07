Advertisement

Busch releases dog beer for man’s best friend

Busch has released its first batch of “Dog Brew” beer, an all natural, non-alcoholic product containing only fresh ingredients, according to the company.
Busch releases dog beer.
Busch releases dog beer.(Busch Beer)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WVLT/WRPI) -Busch has released its first batch of “Dog Brew” beer, an all natural, non-alcoholic product containing only fresh ingredients, according to the company.

WRPI reported, the “beer” contains no alcohol and no hops since they are both toxic for dogs. The brew is made only out of pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs and spices.

The company said the drink can be served cold or room temperature.

According to WRPI, Busch says this is not a meal replacement: “Feed your dogs, they love food just as much as you.”

A four-pack of the brew is sold for $10 but ships to all states in the United States.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WRPI. All rights reserved.

