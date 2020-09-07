Chattanooga police investigating triple shooting that injured three

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) - Chattanooga police are investigating a triple shooting Friday that injured three people, CBS affiliate WDEF reported.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday night on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court.

CPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were notified a third victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

WDEF reported, two of the three victims are suffering from life-threatening injuries. Investigators said this is not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information should contact the police department.

