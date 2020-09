NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Nashville Zoo celebrated Congo the giraffe’s 16th birthday Sunday.

“Masai giraffes only live about 13 years in the wild, so 16 is a pretty big deal,” said Nashville Zoo in a Tweet.

Today is Congo's SWEET 1️⃣6️⃣! 🦒 Masai giraffes only live about 13 years in the wild, so 16 is a pretty big deal! Congo loves to be the center of attention and eat all the snacks, so he basically lives like it's his birthday every day. 🤣🎂 pic.twitter.com/yiWTTPrV2L — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) September 6, 2020

The zoo said it celebrated Congo with all the snacks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.