‘El Dorado’ fire in California sparked by device to reveal baby’s gender

A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire east of Los Angeles.
FILE: A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire east of Los Angeles.

The fire started Saturday morning in dry grasses at El Dorado Ranch Park, a rugged natural area in the city of Yucaipa.

The unidentified couple used water bottles to try to douse the flames but the fire quickly spread. It’s now grown to 11.5 square miles.

Cal Fire Capt. Bennet Milloy said the couple could be liable for the cost to fight the fire and criminal charges for starting it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

