Enjoying the most on Labor Day despite pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Labor Day looks a bit different this year for some as residents have fun and remain mindful during the pandemic.

Some people spent the day celebrating the holiday at Concord Park.

Labor Day: It’s not for the kids in schools or people who work, but the dogs who protect and comfort us. 😂🐶🛶 @wvlt pic.twitter.com/oo2WFpmZeT — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) September 7, 2020

Peter Holmes and his family, including their dog Greta, got out on the water, trying to relax and enjoy the day.

“We’re just blessed to have family and the time off work,” Holmes told WVLT News. The family spent the day fishing, swimming, paddle boarding and even a little kayaking.

While being out on the water can be a great way to social distance, health officials in Knox County still say they expect to see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holiday. Dr. Martha Buchanan with the Knox County Health Department warned people against holding large gatherings for Labor Day weekend as she says past data had shown spikes in cases after Father’s Day and Memorial Day this year.

