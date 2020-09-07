Former Vol signed to Pittsburgh Steelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Pittsburgh Steelers has signed veteran punter, former Tennessee Vol Dustin Colquitt.

Colquitt is the son of former Steelers punter Craig Colquitt who punted on the Steelers Super Bowl XIII and XIV.

Colquitt was the Kansas City Chiefs third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He is also a two-time Pro Bowl selection and punted for the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV championship team.

The Steelers announced it has resigned former Vol Josh Dobbs as the team’s QB.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.