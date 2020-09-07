Advertisement

Former Vol signed to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers has signed veteran punter, former Tennessee Vol Dustin Colquitt.
In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) watches during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit.
In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) watches during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit.(WIBW)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Pittsburgh Steelers has signed veteran punter, former Tennessee Vol Dustin Colquitt.

Colquitt is the son of former Steelers punter Craig Colquitt who punted on the Steelers Super Bowl XIII and XIV.

Colquitt was the Kansas City Chiefs third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He is also a two-time Pro Bowl selection and punted for the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV championship team.

The Steelers announced it has resigned former Vol Josh Dobbs as the team’s QB.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.

News

No more clowning around: Titans get Jadeveon Clowney on defense

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
The Titans announced the team has agreed on terms with Jadeveon Clowney.

News

Kicking into the wind - recruiting in the age of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
Bryson Flynn is one of the top kickers in the state of Tennessee’s class of 2021, but is quickly learning how difficult it is for a specialist to get noticed by coaches during a global pandemic.

News

Authentic wins Ky. Derby, gives Baffert tying 6th victory

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch.

Latest News

Sports

Titans expected to sign Jadeveon Clowney, sources tell ESPN

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was Clowney’s defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans.

Sports

Vols practice Saturday in Neyland, number of players missing

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Pruitt says fewer than ten players are actively positive for COVID-19.

News

Former Vol QB Josh Dobbs cut by Jacksonville Jaguars

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

Sports

Former Vol Jauan Jennings waived from San Francisco 49ers

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Volunteer Jauan Jennings announces he has been waived from the NFL San Francisco 49ers Saturday.

News

Varsity All Access: Who won big in high school football week 3?

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Varisty All Access

News

Can Clinton football recreate 1992 magic against Halls?

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Clinton High School is taking on Halls in a historic match up that saw Clinton with a win in the 90s.