Advertisement

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory in nationwide treasure hunt

David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.
David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.(Tricky Treasures via WBTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WBTV) - The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.

In a press release, it was revealed that Gold Tickets are being hidden nationwide for anyone to find.

David Klein, the founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans and Tricky Treasures, is getting ready to retire, but first, he’s going to give back to everyone who loves the candy industry like he does.

Klein, also known as The Candyman, is announcing his treasure hunt as he and his partner have started going across America hiding gold-style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story.

The press release, provided through Tricky Treasures, says plans are to have multiple treasure hunts for these gold tickets in each state.

You can join one of their treasure hunts which are launching right now at www.TheGoldTicket.com.

Anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, the key to one of Klein’s candy factories and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.

Klein will add this treasure hunt after all the states have had a chance to play.

Each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000 and cost is $49.99 to enter a hunt. Each treasure hunt has a strict limit of 1000 participants, no exceptions.

“With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids,” said David Klein. “Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series.”

All interested are reminded to join a treasure hunt and sign up for the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/thegoldticket for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More young adults in the US live with their parents than at anytime since Great Depression

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to a recent analysis from the Pew Research Center, a record number of young adults in the U.S. have had to move back in with their parents due to the pandemic.

Politics Headlines

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

WVLT

Summer warmth lingers this week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Rain chances return later in the week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Latest News

National

Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $15 million that comes with it.

News

Visitors come out of state to experience ’incredible’ Sevier County Fair, organizer says

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sales and Marketing Director at the Sevier County Fair says the fair has broken a record number of people attending despite the pandemic.

News

Scammer posing as police, accusing Alcoa residents of contacting underage kids on Bumble

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Alcoa Police Department warned residents over the weekend that a scammer, posing as a sergeant with the department, is calling people and accusing them of having contact with underage kids on a dating app.

News

Students prepare for first day in Hamblen County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Students in Hamblen County are readying for their first day.

News

Mother, daughter rescued after kayaking accident in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A mother and daughter were rescued after a kayaking incident Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

News

Enjoying the most on Labor Day despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Labor Day looks a bit different this year for some as residents have fun, while remaining mindful of the pandemic.