Kan. girl, 11, hit with pole in attack motivated by racism, family says

Incident report shows police don’t believe race involved
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WDAF) - An 11-year-old girl in Kansas is speaking out about an assault, allegedly perpetrated by a 12-year-old boy, that landed her in the hospital, saying it was motivated by racism.

Nevaeh Thomas, 11, is continuing her recovery after a 12-year-old boy allegedly attacked her with a pole on Aug. 28. The girl says she was playing with her friends at an apartment complex in Shawnee, Kansas, when the boy started yelling racial slurs at them.

The 11-year-old says she responded to the boy’s taunts with “My black is beautiful.” That’s when he allegedly hit her in the head with the pole.

“It’s OK if we’re different or we have different opinions, but it’s not OK to hate and judge each other on their color and their skin,” said Navaeh at a press conference after the attack.

Nevaeh’s attorney, Laronna Lassiter-Saunders, says the incident is exactly why we need to do better as a community.

“Let’s do away with the hatred and the racism because it is affecting our children. Do we want our kids bearing the burden of our hatred, our racism, hurting each other over the adults?” she said.

Police are investigating the incident. So far, they don’t share the family’s view that it was racially motivated.

The 12-year-old boy is on house arrest after he was charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

