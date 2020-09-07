KCSO: Man admits to being high on meth after hitting multiple vehicles during high-speed chase

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase that started on Callahan Drive on August 27.

According to court documents, a deputy witnessed Joe William Lynch driving at speeds of 80-90 miles per hour. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, Lynch allegedly sped onto northbound Clinton Highway hitting three other vehicles. He then reportedly jumped a curb and busted out the front tires.

Lynch allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot towards Burger King, but was incapacitated when the deputy fired a stun-gun.

Lynch then admitted to deputies he was high on meth, according to records.

A woman in the vehicle identified as Jennifer Haar was reportedly found with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine under her seat.

Records show the vehicle was reported stolen from South Carolina.

Lynch and Haar were both taken into custody.

Lynch faces charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while license suspended, DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Haar was charged on multiple drug offenses.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.