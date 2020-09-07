Advertisement

KCSO: Man admits to being high on meth after hitting multiple vehicles during high-speed chase

Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase that started on Callahan Drive.
Joe Lynch and Jennifer Haar were arrested following a chase.
Joe Lynch and Jennifer Haar were arrested following a chase.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase that started on Callahan Drive on August 27.

According to court documents, a deputy witnessed Joe William Lynch driving at speeds of 80-90 miles per hour. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, Lynch allegedly sped onto northbound Clinton Highway hitting three other vehicles. He then reportedly jumped a curb and busted out the front tires.

Lynch allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot towards Burger King, but was incapacitated when the deputy fired a stun-gun.

Lynch then admitted to deputies he was high on meth, according to records.

A woman in the vehicle identified as Jennifer Haar was reportedly found with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine under her seat.

Records show the vehicle was reported stolen from South Carolina.

Lynch and Haar were both taken into custody.

Lynch faces charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while license suspended, DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Haar was charged on multiple drug offenses.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases rise in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
COVID-19 cases increased by 168 Monday. The number marks the highest case increase since the pandemic began, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

News

Authorities: 8 missing children rescued after 5-day operation in Indianapolis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Federal authorities say eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Indiana says the children are between six to 17-years-old - in what’s been called “Operation Homecoming.”

News

Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

Latest News

News

Morristown police searching for men accused of punching gas station clerk to the ground

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Morristown police are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects.

News

Deputy patrol car slammed in multi-county high-speed chase, woman arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Loudon County woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after the sheriff’s office said she led deputies on a multi-county high-speed chase.

News

Bell County woman arrested after being found unconscious behind wheel with child in back seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A woman was arrested in Bell County Sunday night after the sheriff’s office said they found her “slumped over the steering wheel” while in young child played on a phone in the back seat.

WVLT

A nice calm Labor Day ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
What a great day to head out and enjoy the lake, the swimming pool or just a relaxing hike in the mountains.

WVLT

Great Labor Day forecast, late-week storm delayed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Wisconsin farmer plants 2 million sunflowers to provide relief

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.