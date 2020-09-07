Missing for hours, crews rescue Alabama boaters

WARRIOR, Ala. (WVLT/WBRC) - Hours after disappearing, Alabama rescue crews found three people who went missing in the Locust Fork River this weekend.

WBRC reported that the three victims had not been seen or heard from since 6 a.m. Sunday. When they didn’t check in, crews went out on the river at around 6:30 p.m.

At approximately 6:30pm last evening crews were dispatched to a report of 3 missing persons that put in the river and... Posted by Warrior Fire Department on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Around 8 p.m., rescue crews with the Warrior Fire Department came across the missing people. Their boat had suffered a mechanical failure, resulting in them not making it to their destination.

Crews said there were no injuries.

