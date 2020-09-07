Morristown police searching for men accused of punching gas station clerk to the ground

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown police are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects.

A release said the incident happened Monday morning at the Shell station on South Cumberland Street.

At about 4:30 a.mm, two men entered the gas station and demanded the clerk give them money from the cash register.

When the clerk refused, both men allegedly crossed the counter and punched her, knocking her to the ground.

The men fled when a customer entered the store.

MPD released the following descriptions:

Both suspects appear to be in their early twenties with approximately the same build; 5′9″ and weighing between 150-170 pounds. The first suspect is believed to be a White male and was wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe, gray sweatpants and bright blue slides. He is seen behind the cash register in the attached photo wearing a latex glove on his right hand.

The second suspect appears to be a Hispanic or Black male wearing a gray hoodie and may be wearing a ring on the middle finger of his right hand as seen in the attached photo. Both suspects are wearing face masks. The men fled the scene in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda, travelling south on Cumberland Street.

Anyone with information should call police at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.

