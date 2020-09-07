Mother, daughter rescued after kayaking accident in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT/WBKO) - A mother and daughter were rescued after a kayaking incident Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

WBKO reported that the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a water rescue at Drakes Creek Sunday around 2:40 p.m.

A mother and daughter were reportedly kayaking when the kayak overturned. The mother and daughter were able to make it to an island within the creek, but the kayak had taken on too much water and they were not able to turn it over, crews said.

Today BGFD quickly responded to a water rescue at Drakes Creek. A mother and daughter were rescued after their kayak overturned. pic.twitter.com/cw9z0W5q1P — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) September 6, 2020

Five Bowling Green Fire Department units and 14 personnel responded to the scene. There were no injuries.

