Nashville bill to be introduced to close part of Broadway on weekends
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville Metro Council Member Emily Benedict said she will introduce a bill that would close a portion of Broadway to traffic on the weekends, WTVF reported.
According to WTVF, Benedict who represents District 7 said that the bill would restrict traffic between First and Fifth Avenue from noon Friday to midnight Sunday.
Mayor John Cooper announced Sunday, Broadway would be closed between Fourth and Fifth Avenue to promote social distancing by giving pedestrians more space.
The city remains in its modified Phase Two plan of reopening.
