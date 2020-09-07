Nashville bill to be introduced to close part of Broadway on weekends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville Metro Council Member Emily Benedict said she will introduce a bill that would close a portion of Broadway to traffic on the weekends, WTVF reported.

According to WTVF, Benedict who represents District 7 said that the bill would restrict traffic between First and Fifth Avenue from noon Friday to midnight Sunday.

I wrote a bill months ago but didn’t file b/c ppl were crazy downtown.

Now, I plan to intro it at next council mtg on 9/15. Will close all car traffic, Fri at noon to Sun at midnight. Broadway between 1st & 5th Aves and one block on either side.



What do you think? Support? https://t.co/OvchoiAUNc — Emily Benedict (@emilyfor7) September 7, 2020

Mayor John Cooper announced Sunday, Broadway would be closed between Fourth and Fifth Avenue to promote social distancing by giving pedestrians more space.

The city remains in its modified Phase Two plan of reopening.

