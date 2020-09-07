Advertisement

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head.

Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

“What really surprised me is she actually gave me the peace sign,” said Meagan Delver.

A seemingly simple gesture, now deemed nothing short of a miracle by Delver. Seven months pregnant, Delver’s sister, 20-year-old Skyler Reese, is now recovering from the gunshot wound.

“She can hear, she can move her toes, both legs. The only thing she hasn’t been able to do is talk and she doesn’t have any movement in her right leg, right now,” Delver said.

Investigators in Lee County said Reese was found at a home on May Subdivision Road around 2 p.m. on Friday. Reese now amazing her family with how well she’s doing.

“They were talking about, if she continues to do this well, they may be able to move her out of ICU in the next few days, which is insane because she’s only been there less than 48 hours,” said Delver.

Investigators said 20-year-old Logan Biggs was at the home at the time of the shooting, but left before they got there. Now he’s being held at the Madison County Detention Center and he’s charged with 1st degree assault.

“It’s been nothing short of a nightmare and that’s even putting it lightly. I mean just hearing my mom’s voice yesterday when she called me, I just, it’s not anything I would ever wish for anybody to hear, or that I’d ever want to hear again,” Delver said describing the incident.

Delver said Reese is always the first one to help a neighbor in need. Now they’re asking for the community’s help and prayers to get Reese through recovery. Friends and loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help Reese with her hospital bills.

You can also find more information on fundraisers for Reese here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities: 8 missing children rescued after 5-day operation in Indianapolis

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Federal authorities say eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Indiana says the children are between six to 17-years-old - in what’s been called “Operation Homecoming.”

News

Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

News

Morristown police searching for men accused of punching gas station clerk to the ground

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Morristown police are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects.

News

Deputy patrol car slammed in multi-county high-speed chase, woman arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Loudon County woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after the sheriff’s office said she led deputies on a multi-county high-speed chase.

Latest News

News

Bell County woman arrested after being found unconscious behind wheel with child in back seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A woman was arrested in Bell County Sunday night after the sheriff’s office said they found her “slumped over the steering wheel” while in young child played on a phone in the back seat.

WVLT

A nice calm Labor Day ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
What a great day to head out and enjoy the lake, the swimming pool or just a relaxing hike in the mountains.

WVLT

Great Labor Day forecast, late-week storm delayed

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Wisconsin farmer plants 2 million sunflowers to provide relief

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.

News

Congo the giraffe celebrates 16th birthday at Nashville Zoo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Nashville Zoo celebrated Congo the giraffe’s 16th birthday Sunday.

News

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81, according to CBS Sports.