Scammer posing as police, accusing Alcoa residents of contacting underage kids on Bumble

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department warned residents over the weekend that a scammer, posing as a sergeant with the department, is calling people and accusing them of having contact with underage kids on a dating app.

The department said the scammer is identifying himself as Kris Sanders, a former sergeant with the department, and telling victims that one of their contacts on Bumble is underage.

The scammer tells the victim that the child’s father will be reaching out to them. Shortly after the initial call, the victim will receive a call from a man claiming to be the “father” of the underage child. The “father” tells the victim they won’t prosecute if the victim gives them money.

Alcoa police say “DO NOT give the scammer any financial information.” They also ask if you receive a call like this to reach out to them at 865-983-3620.

