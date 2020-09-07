Students prepare for first day in Hamblen County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students in Hamblen County are ready for their first day.

Tuesday, September 8, classes begin in the district--one of the last to start back in the state of Tennessee. Officials said the delay was for teachers as they prepare for nearly 3,000 virtual students to be learning from home.

They’re also anticipating unseen issues as staff and students begin a new year in unprecedented times.

Dr. Jeff Perry, the district’s superintendent, said, “There are still going to be some unknown issues that we are not really aware of. We’re trying to get all the things that we know about, trying to get those things addressed.”

The first week, Tuesday through Friday, will be a week for students, staff and parents to get acclimated to changes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.