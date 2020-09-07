Summer warmth lingers this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Labor Day remains fairly pleasant, but temperatures will become fairly toasty starting Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today’s a great day to get out, whether it’s to the lake, out back to the pool or going for a hike. Temperatures are on their way into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, but a touch of humidity will make it feel even warmer.

Look for another night of clear skies and drier air. That will allow us to dip into the lower 60s to start Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be filled with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. After a cooler start in the morning, temperatures will quickly take off into the lower 90s by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity starts to creep back in for Wednesday and Thursday, allowing for small rain chances along the Smokies. The rest of the area will see a mix of sun and clouds and highs hovering around 90 degrees.

Spotty rain chances have a slightly better chance of making it into the lower elevations on Friday. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky as highs remain in the lower 90s.

Our next best chance for rain is lining up for the weekend, going up to near 40% for both days.. Overnight lows will be back on the warm side and near 70. It’s just a small reminder that summer is still here for two more weeks.

Staying warm and dry for the start of the week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

