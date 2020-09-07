Tennessee Valley Fair hosting Fair Food To-Go event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s Fair Food time in Tennessee! The Tennessee Valley Fair announced it will be hosting a Fair Food To-Go event.

According to a release, admission is free and food vendors will be selling all the classics that include, funnel cakes, corn dogs, candy apples and more.

The event dates are:

Friday, Sept. 11 4-8 pm

Saturday, Sept. 12 11am-8pm

Friday, Sept. 18 4-8 pm

Saturday, Sept. 19 11am-8pm

Parking is located at the Old Midway off of East Magnolia Avenue.

