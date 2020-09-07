Tourist who took sand from beach in Italy fined more than $1,200

(CNN) -A French tourist who took sand from a beach in Italy has been ordered to pay more than $1,200, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the Italian island of Sardinia’s white sand is protected and tourists face fines and possibly jail time for removing the sand.

The man was aprehended at Cagliari Elmas Airport on Sept. 1 after he was found with 4.4 pounds of sand.

A spokesperson for the island’s Forest Rangers told CNN, “The bottle was confiscated and is in now in our operating room where we hold these confiscated items. At the end of the year, we usually have many bottles of sand accumulated.”

The law was introduced in 2017 to make it illegal to take sand from Sardinia’s beaches.

CNN reported, fines range between $600 to $3,550, depending on the quantity of sand taken.

