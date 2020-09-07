Visitors come out of state to experience ’incredible’ Sevier County Fair, organizer says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fair organizers in Sevier County said 2020′s event has broken a record for the number of people attending despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tammie Browning, Sales and Marketing Director for the Sevier County Fair, said, “It’s been incredible, every night has been great.” The fair opened September 1, and Browning told WVLT News that visitors have come from different states and counties just to see what Sevier County has to offer.

This year, event organizers included a rodeo for the first time, which Browning said contributed to a 40 percent increase in visitors.

Monday, September 7, is the last day of the fair. It opens at 4 p.m., and the rodeo will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Social distance is recommended, we do have masks if you need them and hand sanitizers everywhere,” said Browning.

Browning said 90% of the fair is outside and masks are not required if you’re outside unless you feel like you can’t social distance.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.