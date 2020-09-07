Advertisement

Wisconsin farmer plants 2 million sunflowers to provide relief

A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.
Sunflowers
Sunflowers(KFYR)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Scott Thompson’s family has been farming in Kenosha County for more than 70 years and this is the first year the sunflowers are decorating the usual landscape of strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins.

“As the season went on, the pandemic never went anywhere... and we thought people might be looking for something to do, and what a great way to social distance and smile basically,” said Thompson.

CNN reported, Thompson ended with more than 22 acres of flowers, seven of which have not bloomed. The flowers are planted in more than 15 fields to provide room to social distance and spread out.

“One of the things that’s so cool about this is everyone is so happy,” Thompson said.

Thompson also planted a field of zinnias, wildflowers and Mexican sunflowers that are known to attract butterflies, CNN reported.

“I’m just glad we get to have a business people are happy to come to and get away from the city,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Great Labor Day forecast, late-week storm delayed

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice sunny skies are with us this afternoon.

News

Congo the giraffe celebrates 16th birthday at Nashville Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Nashville Zoo celebrated Congo the giraffe’s 16th birthday Sunday.

News

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at 81, according to CBS Sports.

News

Cedar Bluff Middle School moving to virtual learning for five days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Knox County Schools, Cedar Bluff Middle School will be moving to virtual learning starting Sept. 8.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested, suspect escapes following Knoxville chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase down Middlebrook Pike Friday.

News

Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski dies, according to officials

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to city officials, Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski has died.

News

Nashville mural pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nashville artist painted a mural in South Nashville to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, WKRN reported

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Man claims ‘voices’ told him to inappropriately touch woman at Knoxville grocery store

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Knoxville man was arrested after he allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks inappropriately while in line at a grocery store.

Sports

Josh Dobbs to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol QB will be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced it has released Dobbs for the 2020 season.