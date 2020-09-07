Deputy patrol car slammed in multi-county high-speed chase, woman arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Loudon County woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after the sheriff’s office said she led deputies on a multi-county high-speed chase.

A woman, later identified as Crystal Shubert was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of lanes on Martel Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday. When a deputy attempted to pull her over, he said she sped away.

Loudon County Deputies and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing Shubert who drove through the northern part of Loudon County and into Knox County for several miles.

Deputies attempted to block the vehicle on Choto Road and Shubert allegedly struck an LCSO patrol car, forcing it off the roadway.

The chase was called off due to Shubert’s erratic driving, then about 10 minutes later, Shubert was spotted by KCSO deputies in Turkey Creek.

Shubert allegedly attempted to continue to flee, but was taken into custody on I-40 east at Pellissippi Parkway after her vehicle was disabled.

Shubert is being held at the Knox County Detention Facility on multiple charges out of both Knox County and Loudon County.

No deputies were injured during the chase. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

