Woman dies hiking in extreme heat in Santa Monica Mountains

SANTA MONICA, Ca. (CNN) - A 41-year-old woman has died after hiking in extreme heat in the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, CNN reported.

According to preliminary reports from the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was hiking with a friend and began to feel sick when the woman collapsed.

CNN reported, paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene and conducted CPR on the woman for about 30 minutes but was unable to revive her.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga told CNN the woman was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. local time near Calabasas.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures registered at more than 110 degrees. Los Angeles County recorded its highest-ever temperature Sunday.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation closed the Santa Monica Mountains hiking trails through 5 p.m. Monday due to the heat.

