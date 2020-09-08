3 dead in McMinnville plane crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are dead following an airplane crash in McMinnville that occurred Tuesday, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

A small plane reportedly crashed in a field off of the Old Nashville Highway 70 near Warren County Memorial Airport.

WTVF reported that the pilot of the Piper 28 Cherokee was coming in from Murfreesboro, but officials have not released details on how the aircraft crashed.

BREAKING: Three dead after airplane crash in McMinnville near the Warren County Memorial Airport. https://t.co/9KiX5OU4aL pic.twitter.com/unl0xyIvwK — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) September 8, 2020

