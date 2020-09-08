4-year-old, 2 adults killed in accident on Kentucky bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) — Three people are dead, including a four-year-old, following an accident on a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky.

WLKY reported that the accident happened on the Sherman Minton Bridge just before midnight Sunday when a driver in a KIA SUV was driving down the wrong lane. The SUV collided with another vehicle head-on, causing two other vehicles to swerve and crash.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV was killed. The driver and four-year-old passenger in the vehicle it hit head-on were also killed. No other injuries were reported.

As of Monday night, the victims remained unidentified.

