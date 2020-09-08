85-year-old Tenn. man pulls gun, accused of impersonating deputy, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Investigators in West Tennessee accused an 85-year-old man of impersonating a deputy, among other charges.

Memphis police said Manfred Filsinger faces a multitude of charges following an incident that allegedly occurred at a Jackson Express on Jackson Avenue Monday. Witnesses told police a woman ran into her store claiming someone was chasing her. Shortly after, a man came in as well, waving a gun behind her.

The victim told investigators she was walking down the street when she was approached by Filsinger and accused of burglary. She said he told her he was with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and she was under arrest.

CBS affiliate WREG reported the victim said Filsinger hit her with a black stick and grabbed her, prompting her to run into the business. Employees said when they tried to stop Filsinger from coming in, he pulled the gun on them. They let him in when he flashed a badge at them, witnesses said, but still called police.

Filsinger was taken into custody when police arrived, but denied hitting the victim. He allegedly confessed to following her and pointing a gun at employees.

WREG reproted Filsinger was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal impersonation.

