Artist behind Nashville Chadwick Boseman mural draws on personal experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Chadwick Boseman, a noted and beloved actor, died August 28 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. His image, particularly that of his role as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” brought inspiration to millions, especially Black children.

Nashville artist Charles Key Jr. told WTVF reporter Levi Ismail that, while he didn’t watch the movie like his own children, he recognized the grace and dignity he said Boseman brought to the role. That’s why he used a picture of Boseman posing as T’Challa for his mural on 155 Lafayette Street.

“In the movie, this is the king. So we never know what people are going through when they have to make decisions,” Key Jr. said.

Key Jr. said Boseman’s death struck a personal chord with him, as less than 24 hours earlier, his own father died after a 10-year battle with prostate cancer. Charles said his father died at 73 and lived a long and eventful life thanks to an early diagnosis.

Key Jr. encouraged Black men to begin getting screened earlier in life for cancer and not to ignore issues until it’s too late.

