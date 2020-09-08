Best Halloween candy of 2020
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CountryLiving ranked the best Halloween candy of this year. Can you guess which tasty treat took the top spot?
According to the list, M&M’s were ranked 10, while Reese’s Cups took the number one position.
Speaking of candy, according to WalletHub, 72 percent of parents in 2019 admitted to stealing their kids' trick-or-treat candy.
